Prayagraj District Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com's LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. It is decision time and over the course of the day, we will bring you the latest news updates from the Prayagraj district where the counting of votes will begin at 8 am under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission of India. UP has 403 Assembly seats and the majority mark to form the government in Lucknow is 202.

Allahabad, officially known as Prayagraj, Lok Sabha Assembly constituency, comprises of five Assembly segments. These five assembly segments are Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad South, Bara and Koraon. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the ruling BJP won 4 out of these 5 Assembly segments in Prayagraj, while the Samajwadi Party could only manage to win one seat. Of the five seats, Meja, Allahabad South, Bara and Koraon were represented by BJP legislators in the state legislative assembly, while SP candidate represented the Karachhana seat.

List of candidates for five Assembly segments in Prayagraj:

Allahabad South

BJP: Nand Gopal Gupta

Congress: Alpana Nishad

SP: Raees Chandra Shukla

BSP: Devendra Mishra Nagraha

Meja

BJP: Neelam Karwariya

Congress: Shalini Dwivedi

SP: Sandeep Patil

BSP: Sarvesh Chandra Tiwari

Karachhana

BJP: Piyush Ranjab Nishad

Congress: Rinki Sunil Patel

SP: Ujjwal Raman Singh

BSP: Arvind Kumar Shukla

Bara

Apna Dal: Vachaspati

Congress: Manju Sant

SP: Ajay Munna

BSP: Dr Ajay Kumar

Koraon

BJP: Rajmani Kol

Congress: Ram Kripal Kol

SP: Ram Dev

Stay here with us for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Prayagraj district.