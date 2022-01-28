Prayagraj: The sensational rape-cum-murder case of a BA student in Colonelganj area has been solved by the Prayagraj Police of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Police have arrested three persons, including the victim’s boyfriend involved in the heinous crime. According to the police, he was the one who killed the girl by strangulating her. After the murder, he fled from the spot dumping the body in a nearby well.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Uttar Pradesh's Rohilkhand: BJP Expected Clean Sweep For 4 Seats In Pilibhit District

While revealing the details of the incident on Friday, the accused said that he suspected the girl of cheating on him and that's why he killed her. The other two youth are accused of helping their friend and hiding the facts, police said.

The body of an 18-year-old college student, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Colonelganj area of the city, was recovered from an old well in the bushes near the Institute of Engineering and Rural Technology (IERT) on Tuesday during a search operation launched by the police. The victim had been missing from her hostel for two days, after which her kin lodged an FIR of abduction against a youth, said police.

A resident of Sarai Mamrez area of trans-Ganga, the victim was a BA student of a degree college and lived in a girl’s hostel in Salori area. Her kin reached the hostel when they could not contact her on her mobile phone despite repeated calls. The girl’s roommate informed the family that she left the hostel on January 22 evening, saying she was going to hand over some notes to her friend, Aman Singh, of Azamgarh.

Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar Pandey said the girl’s alleged boyfriend, Aman, was giving contradictory statements during interrogation and hence, became the prime suspect.