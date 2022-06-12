Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday demolished the house of local leader, Javed Ahmed, in Prayagraj in the aftermath of violent protests in the city. Javed has been named as a key conspirator in the protests that erupted in Prayagraj against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remark on Prophet Mohammad.Also Read - Prophet Row: No Innocent to be Harassed, But No Guilty to Be Spared, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath; Warns of Strictest Action

The officials had earlier informed that the household items were removed. During the demolition drive, some flags and a poster with the slogan "When Injustice Becomes Law Rebellion Becomes Duty" were found in the house.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Demolition drive at the “illegally constructed” residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed continues in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/s4etc8Vz25 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 12, 2022



Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had earlier put a demolition notice at Mohammad’s house, asking him to vacate the house by 11am today. The demolition notice says the house was “illegally constructed”.