Priest Bathes Toddler In Boiling Milk As Part Of Religious Ritual In UP’s Ballia: Watch

The video shows the priest seating the child on his knee, grabbing searing froth from a pot of boiling milk and smearing it all over the toddler’s face and chest even as the kid is heard crying incessantly.

Ballia, UP: A shocking video has come to the fore from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district showing a toddler being bathed with boiling milk by a priest as part of a religious ritual. According to reports, the bizarre incident took place in Shravanpur village of the district where the priest from the holy city of Varanasi performed the “ritual” on the child.

The disturbing video, which is going viral on social media platforms, shows the priest, identified as Pandit Anil Bhagat of Varanasi, seating the child on his knee, grabbing searing froth from a pot of boiling milk and smearing it all over the toddler’s face and chest even as the kid is heard crying incessantly.

Watch the video here:

The priest continues with the ritual even as the baby seems in obvious pain and is crying relentlessly while thousands of devotees who have gathered for the ceremony watch on.

As per reports, the strange ritual was part of the Kashi Das Baba Pujan in Shravanpur village and is common among the Yadav community, India Today reported.

Child victims of superstitions

Children being on the receiving end of painful and sometimes even fatal superstitious practices, has become a common occurrence in recent times. In February this year, a 3-month-old baby girl died in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district after she was branded 20 times with a hot iron rod by a woman faith healer as part of her “traditional methods” to cure ailments.

The gruesome incident was the second of its kind in Shahdol district, days after a two-and-half-month-old girl died after being subjected to a similar practice. The second victim, police said, had been taken to a faith healer by her mother. However, the charlatan poked the infant over 50 times with a hot iron rod on the pretext of “curing” her.

The victim was taken to the Shahdol Medical College where she succumbed. Police had exhumed the infant’s body for medico-legal purposes and booked the so-called “healer” under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

Days after the Shahdol incidents, a similar case was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, where a one-year-old toddler died after a local tantrik broke his teeth and reportedly hurled him to the ground several times in a bid to “cure” him of ailments.

As per reports at the time, the deceased, 1-year-old Anuj, was taken by his family to the tantrik after he fell ill. The family claimed that the so-called “healer” allegedly tossed the child to the ground and even broke some of his teeth on the pretext of “healing” him.

When the family realized that the toddler had lost consciousness and wasn’t responding, they rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim’s family later carried the child’s body to a police station and demanded action against the tantrik who was later arrested following an FIR against him based on the bereaved family’s complaint.

