Private School Owner Booked For Raping, Blackmailing Teacher In Greater Noida

Noida: The owner of a private school in Greater Noida was arrested for allegedly raping a teacher on the institute premises, police said on Wednesday. The teacher alleged that the school owner sexually assaulted her for the first time in February and also made a video recording of the episode. He used the recording to blackmail her and repeatedly raped her over the course of time, the police said.

“The owner of the school in Sector Sigma 2 had called the teacher to his office on the pretext of some important work while she was in the school for routine duty. He then sexually assaulted her,” a police spokesperson said.

“Recently the teacher confided her ordeal to her husband after which the couple decided to approach the police and reported the matter at the local Sector Beta 2 police station last week,” the official said.

An FIR was lodged on September 29 under sections 376 (rape) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code and searches were launched to arrest the accused, the police said.

On Tuesday, the accused was intercepted near the Chuhadpur underpass and taken into custody by officers of the Sector Beta 2 police station, they added.

The accused was produced in a local court, which has remanded him in judicial custody, the police said.

