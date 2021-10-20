Agra: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday was detained by police in Uttar Pradesh after she was stopped from travelling to Agra to meet the family of a sanitation worker who died in police custody. Giving further details, police said Section 144 is imposed and she is not allowed to visit the family at the moment. Police while stopping her from visiting the family told her “You do not have permission, we cannot allow you.”Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Recreates Crime Scene With Union Minister’s Son Ashish Mishra, 3 Others

"Section 144 is imposed…Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being taken to Police Lines. She will not be allowed to proceed to Agra," Police official said.

Police also added that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being taken to Police Lines and she will not be allowed to proceed to Agra. As per updates, her cars had been stopped at the first toll plaza on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

Lucknow | Section 144 is imposed…Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being taken to Police Lines. She will not be allowed to proceed to Agra: Police pic.twitter.com/RSrJ0vLEVc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2021

It must be noted that Priyanka was going to meet the family of a sanitation worker who was nabbed in connection with a theft and died in Police custody.

In response to the detention, Priyanka said that the moment she tries to visit any other place than the party office, the administration tries to stop her. “The moment I try to visit any place other than the party office, then they (Administration) try to stop me…It is also causing inconvenience to the public,” Vadra said.

“They say I can not go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?,” she added.

A sanitation worker, who was arrested by Police yesterday in connection with a theft of Rs 25 Lakhs from a warehouse on 17th October, died in Police custody.