New Delhi: After ‘Mahila Vidhan’ for women and ‘Bharti Vidhan’ for youth, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday released party’s ‘Unnati Vidhan’ manifesto and promised loan waiver for farmers, 20 lakh jobs for youth and free education from KG to PG for Dalits. The Congress leader asserted that the party had reached out to all sections of society before preparing the manifesto. “All suggestions have been taken from the UP public. Farmers’ loans will be waived off within 10 days of coming to power. Electricity bills will be waived off, COVID-affected families will be given Rs 25,000. We’ll provide 20 lakh govt jobs”, news agency ANI quoted Priyanka as saying.Also Read - The Battle For Hastinapur: Fight On Between Parties To Win The Mahabharata-Era Capital
Priyanka said that traditional clusters will be strengthened for small and medium businessmen. Citing the Baghpat incident in which a couple attempted suicide due to losses in business, she said that efforts will be made to strengthen the sector. Also Read - Ready To Vote? Here's How To Check Your Name Online On Voter Portal/ Or Through SMS
Key highlights of manifesto
Also Read - No Voter ID? Any 1 Out Of These 12 Identity Proofs Can Be Used To Vote. Check List
- If Congress comes to power, it will waive off loans of farmers within ten days.
- The MSP for wheat and paddy would be Rs 2,500 and Rs 400 for cane.
- Power bill will be halved and power dues will be waived off.
- Rs 25,000 will be given to families that have suffered due to Covid. For the youth, the Congress has promised 20 lakh jobs, including the 12 lakh vacancies in the government jobs.
- Women will get 40 per cent reservation in jobs.
- In the health sector, treatment up to Rs ten lakh will be free.
- The Congress has promised to stop outsourcing of jobs and promised to regularise the job of ad hoc employees, including sanitation workers.
- Covid warriors who have lost their lives will be given a compensation of Rs 50 lakh.
- A pension of Rs 3,000 per month will be given to divyangs.
- Regularisation of services of Shiksha Mitra.
- A seat in the Vidhan Parishad for ex-servicemen
- Cases lodged against journalists would be withdrawn.