New Delhi: After 'Mahila Vidhan' for women and 'Bharti Vidhan' for youth, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday released party's 'Unnati Vidhan' manifesto and promised loan waiver for farmers, 20 lakh jobs for youth and free education from KG to PG for Dalits. The Congress leader asserted that the party had reached out to all sections of society before preparing the manifesto. "All suggestions have been taken from the UP public. Farmers' loans will be waived off within 10 days of coming to power. Electricity bills will be waived off, COVID-affected families will be given Rs 25,000. We'll provide 20 lakh govt jobs", news agency ANI quoted Priyanka as saying.

Priyanka said that traditional clusters will be strengthened for small and medium businessmen. Citing the Baghpat incident in which a couple attempted suicide due to losses in business, she said that efforts will be made to strengthen the sector.

Key highlights of manifesto