Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur on Friday morning and met the families of farmers who fell sick and died while waiting in queue to purchase agricultural fertiliser. Priyanka Gandhi said the Bundelkhand region of UP is facing a severe shortage of fertiliser.

Lalitpur: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the families of 4 farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in the line for purchasing agricultural fertilizer The region is facing agricultural fertilizer scarcity pic.twitter.com/WjIUU1Yh5e — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2021

“Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Lalitpur. Will soon visit the affected farmer families. There is a severe shortage of fertilizers in the entire Bundelkhand including Lalitpur. Our “annadaata” our dying back to back,” tweeted Ajay Kumar Lallu, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress leader interacted with her ‘coolie brothers’ or porters at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.

During the interaction, the porters told Vadra about the problems related to their livelihood and the economic blow they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka Gandhi is currently the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

This development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)