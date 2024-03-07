Home

Priyanka Gandhi Slams UP Govt Over Kanpur Gangrape Case, Says No Law Left In Jungle Raj

Priyanka Gandhi asserted that there is no such thing as law anymore in this jungle raj and being a woman has become a crime.

Priyanka Gandhi asserted that the "victim's family was put under pressure to compromise

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over lawlessness in the state and claimed that two minor girls who were victims of gang rape, died by suicide in Kanpur. She said now the father of those girls has also committed suicide. The Congress leader also asserted that the “victim’s family was put under pressure to compromise,” drawing comparisons between the cases of Hathras and Unnao.

Remarks From Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi’s scathing remarks come amidst mounting criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of law and order issues, with opposition parties accusing the administration of failing to provide adequate security to citizens, particularly women.

“In Uttar Pradesh, it has been customary to dismantle the families of abused girls and women if they seek justice. Everywhere women were tortured, their families were destroyed—from Unnao to Hathras and now to Kanpur. There is no such thing as law anymore in this jungle raj; being a woman has become a crime. Ultimately, what actions and destinations should crores of women in the state take? ” said Priyanka Gandhi.

UP Govt Under Attack From Oppn

Pawan Kumar Bansal, former Union Minister and Congress leader, also slammed Uttar Pradesh’s “double engine government” in relation to the Kanpur rape case incident.

“Humanity has been shamed by the Kanpur rape case. It demonstrates how the ‘double engine government’ in Uttar Pradesh has submitted to lawbreakers.” Bansal said in a post on X(formerly twitter).

“Where is the National Commission for Women?” he questioned, drawing attention to the silence of women’s welfare agencies. Is it a significant matter for the Minister of Women and Child Development? Does the national media give any thought to the 150 percent spike in incidents of rape of young girls that occurred nationwide during the BJP administration?

“What justifies the protection of rapists and molesters?” the Congress leader questioned the BJP.

Questions Over Role Of Media

Congress leader Bharat Solanki questioned why the media had remained silent about this incident.

“Not only has the heartbreaking Kanpur gang rape incident shaken the souls of people in Uttar Pradesh, but all across the nation.”

In a post on X, Congress leader Solanki stated, “While attacks on women and minor girls have drastically increased during the BJP regime, the national media’s silence is deafening.”

Concerns Over Safety Of Women

The Kanpur gang rape incident has reignited the debate on women’s safety in Uttar Pradesh and the efficacy of law enforcement agencies in preventing and addressing crimes against women. It serves as a grim reminder of the pervasive challenges faced by women in accessing justice and protection from violence.

Priyanka Gandhi called upon the state government to prioritize the safety and security of its citizens and to ensure that perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.

(With inputs from ANI)

