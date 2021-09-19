Prayagraj: Will Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be the chief ministerial candidate from the Congress in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections? Former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid has said that it is for Priyanka Gandhi to decide whether she wants to be the party’s UP CM candidate or not.Also Read - After Amarinder Singh's Resignation, Congress Observers to Finalise New Punjab CM Today | Top Developments

"Congress would contest the UP assembly polls under party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's leadership and she herself would decide on the issue of whether she would be party's chief ministerial candidate or not," Khurshid told reporters in Prayagraj on Saturday.

Speaking about the party’s president, he said, “We already have a party president so we do not need another party president and we are satisfied. It seems people from outside (Congress) are not satisfied.”

Meanwhile, Congress’ social media department on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party president. Earlier this week, Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress also passed a similar resolution.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

(With inputs from ANI)