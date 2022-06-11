Lucknow: As many as 227 people have been arrested from various districts on Uttar Pradesh till Saturday afternoon, in connection with Friday’s violence during protests against the controversial remarks of suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad. Among those arrested, 68 were held in Prayagraj and 50 in Hathras, according to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar. He said 48 people were arrested in Saharanpur, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 25 in Moradabad and eight in Firozabad.Also Read - Prophet Mohammed Would Have Been Shocked...: Author Taslima Nasreen Amid Ongoing Protests

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also warned of strictest action against those attempting to vitiate the atmosphere. Adityanath, who has often spoken of how under his rule the state has been rid of frequent riots, issued a stern warning and said, "Strictest action will be taken against the anti-social elements involved in the chaotic efforts to spoil the atmosphere in various cities in the past few days."

"There is no place for such anti-social people in a civilised society. No innocent should be harassed, but not a single guilty should be spared," he said while issuing directives to officials.

UP and Bulldozer Politics

Following the Friday’s violence, Mrityunjay Kumar, chief minister’s media advisor, took to twitter and reminded the protestors of UP government’s bulldozer policy. In a tweet in Hindi said, “Remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday” and posted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building.

Under Chief Minister Adityanath, the state administration has been cracking down on criminals and riot accused, seizing or razing their properties. His critics have often accused him of adopting strong-arm tactics.

Violence In UP over Nupur Sharma’s Remark

On Friday, people pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur during their protests after Friday prayers in mosques. At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

In Prayagraj, the mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restored peace. One police personnel was injured in the violence. According to locals, stone-pelting continued for over 15 minutes in Prayagraj.

In Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans against Sharma and demanded the death sentence for her. There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow also.

Nupur Sharma was suspended by her party as several Islamic nations denounced her comments on the Prophet during a TV debate.