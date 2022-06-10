Prophet Remarks Row: Prayagraj ADG’s vehicle damaged after a protest erupted in Atala area over controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. News agency ANI reported that the ADG was on ground to control the law and order situation as people took to streets to protest against the inflammatory statements made by Sharma and her colleague.Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Yogi Govt Orders Strict Actions Against Hooligans After Stone-Pelting Reported In State

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict actions against hooligans after incidents of stone-pelting broke out in various cities in the state. Officials like ACS Home Awanish Awasthi, acting DGP, ADG Law & Order, are monitoring the situation from police HQs, reported ANI. Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row LIVE: Protests Across Delhi, Maharashtra & UP; Prayagraj ADJ Injured, Situation Tense

Moreover, ACS Home Awanish Awasthi has also asked for reports explaining the situation in the districts. Also Read - West Bengal: Cop Kills Woman Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata, Later Shoots Self

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Protests over controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal that erupted earlier today, turn violent in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/eQKk9yDS86 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2022

For the unversed, the minority community members across the country staged a protest after Friday Namaz over remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal against Prophet Mohammed. In national capital Delhi, people gathered on the stairs, just outside the Jama Masjid, holding placards against the former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.