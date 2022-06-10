Prophet Remarks Row Latest Update: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to take strict actions against hooligans, hours after incidents of stone-pelting broke out in various cities in the state over prophet remarks row. The order from the state government came as officials including ACS Home Awanish Awasthi, acting DGP, ADG Law & Order, said they are monitoring the situation in the state.Also Read - Allahabad ADJ's Vehicle Damaged During Protest Over Prophet Remark, Situation Tense | WATCH

Giving details about the stone-pelting situation, a senior official at the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow told PTI that sloganeering took place in Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed to take strict actions against hooligans after incidents of stone-pelting broke out in various cities in the state. Officials like ACS Home Awanish Awasthi, acting DGP, ADG Law & Order, are monitoring the situation from police HQs. pic.twitter.com/yT6CATiawh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2022



During the protest after Friday prayers, the agitators raised slogans and pelted stones in the Atala area of Prayagraj.

To bring the situation under control, a heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure law and order. Senior police and administrative officials have also reached the spot to monitor the situation.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Parashant Kumar told PTI, “The reports of stone-pelting in Prayagraj are being looked into.” He said Friday prayers were held peacefully in most places across the state.