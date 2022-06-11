Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 237 people from various districts in connection with Friday’s violence during protests against the controversial remarks of now-sacked BJP functionaries — Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal — on Prophet Mohammad, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warning of “strictest” action against those attempting to vitiate the atmosphere.Also Read - West Bengal: After Howrah, Internet Services Suspended in Murshidabad Over Prophet Row

"Strictest action will be taken against the anti-social elements involved in the chaotic efforts to spoil the atmosphere in various cities in the past few days," he said on Twitter while issuing directives to officials.

माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश करने वाले अराजक तत्वों के साथ पूरी कठोरता की जाएगी। ऐसे लोगों के लिए सभ्य समाज में कोई स्थान नहीं होना चाहिए। एक भी निर्दोष को छेड़ा नहीं जाएगा और कोई भी दोषी छोड़ा नहीं जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 11, 2022

“Bulldozer action will continue against criminals and mafias. There is no place for such anti-social people in a civilised society. No innocent should be harassed, but not a single guilty should be spared,” he said in a series of tweets in Hindi. Under Adityanath rule, the state administration has been cracking down on criminals and riot accused, seizing or razing their properties prompting his critics to often accuse him of adopting strong-arm tactics.

अपराधियों/माफियाओं के विरुद्ध बुलडोजर की कार्रवाई सतत जारी रहेगी। किसी गरीब के घर पर गलती से भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होगी। यदि किसी गरीब/असहाय व्यक्ति ने कतिपय कारणों से अनुपयुक्त स्थान पर आवास निर्माण करा लिया है, तो पहले स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा उसका समुचित व्यवस्थापन किया जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 11, 2022

“Those who patronize the mafia will be dealt with strictly and not a single attempt to disturb the atmosphere will be accepted. The conspirators/accused will be identified and arrested at the earliest. Legal action will be taken against such people under NSA or Gangster Act,” the UP CM said further.

माफिया को संरक्षण देने वालों के साथ सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा तथा माहौल बिगाड़ने की एक भी कोशिश स्वीकार नहीं की जाएगी। साजिशकर्ताओं/अभियुक्तों की पहचान कर यथाशीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की जाएगी। ऐसे लोगों के विरुद्ध NSA अथवा गैंगस्टर एक्ट के तहत नियम-संगत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 11, 2022

68 held in Prayagraj, 50 in Hathras

In Saharanpur and Prayagraj, police officials said action will be taken against those arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). Among those arrested, 68 were held in Prayagraj and 50 in Hathras, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement on Saturday. He said 55 people were arrested in Saharanpur, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 25 in Moradabad, eight in Firozabad, and three in Aligarh.

As of 5 pm on Saturday, the DGP said, a total of 13 FIRs have been lodged in connection with Friday’s protests — three each in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Kheri and Jalaun.