Noida: As many as 8 people were killed, while 20 others have been injured after a collision of double-decker buses on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal expressway on Monday morning. As per reports, three people among the injured are said to be in critical condition, officials said.

The accident occurred when the double-decker bus rammed right into another parked bus close to Narendrapur Madraha village of Loniktra police station space.

More details are awaited.