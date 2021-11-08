New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will soon inaugurate the 340.82-km-long Purvanchal Expressway. Described as the ‘dream project’ of the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, the six-lane expressway, expandable to eight lanes, will connect Lucknow with Haydaria village on NH-31 in Ghazipur district. The expressway will also connect the state capital with the other economically less developed districts like Azamgarh, Mau, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, and Amethi.Also Read - Now Travel from Delhi to Mumbai By Road in Just 12.5 Hours Via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Built at a cost of Rs 42,000 crore, the expressway will begin from Chand Sarai village on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH 731) and end at Haidariya village in Ghazipur district, about 18 km from the UP-Bihar order.

Key things you need to know about 340 Km Long Purvanchal Expressway

The expressway is expected to also boost tourism at places of historical significance. It will bring about the development of UP’s eastern districts by connecting them to the state capital and further to Agra and New Delhi, through the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway.

Speaking at an event, PM Modi had said that the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway will transform the towns and cities that it passes through. “It would also provide swifter connectivity between Delhi and Ghazipur. New industry and institutions can develop along the expressway”, he had said.

The expressway will pass through Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur. CM Yogi had launched the construction of the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur via Azamgarh. The Expressway can be expanded to eight lanes in the future.

The UP government has claimed that the Expressway will not only open the way for industrial activities but will also give a boost to the development of Purvanchal and provide employment to a large number of people.