Purvanchal Expressway To Remain Shut For Traffic Movement On Thursday: Check Timing, Other Details

Purvanchal Expressway: The traffic movement on the Purvanchal Expressway will be closed in view of safety of the commuters between 11 AM and 3 PM on December 28.

New Delhi: The Purvanchal Expressway will remain shut on Thursday for the traffic movement from 11 AM to 3 PM due to stringing work on power transmission lines on the expressway.

Giving details, Additional Chief Executive Officer of UP Expressway Development Authority told Indian Express that the stringing work on overhead 132 KV Kadipur-Goshaisinghpur transmission line would be done on the expressway stretch at Bani village in Sultanpur district.

Check Timing

The traffic movement on the Purvanchal Expressway will be closed in view of safety of the commuters between 11 AM and 3 PM on December 28.

This is not the first time that the Purvanchal Expressway was closed for traffic movement. In June this year, the Purvanchal Expressway was closed till June 25 in view of the maintenance work at the Indian Air Force airstrip in Jaisinghpur tehsil of the district.

According to Circle officer Jaisinghpur Prashant Singh, the six-kilometre stretch of the expressway in the district was closed on June 11 for maintenance work.

Security officer of Purvanchal Expressway OP Singh gave the information that the link road built adjacent to the expressway will be used for movement of vehicles.

It should be noted that the PM Modi had on November 16, 2021 inaugurated the 341-kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur.

For the general information, the Purvanchal Expressway begins from Chandsarai village on the outskirts of Lucknow and ends at Hadairia village on NH-31 in Ghazipur district. It passes through nine districts, including Ayodhya, Amethi and Azamgarh.

Moreover, the Purvanchal Expressway connects Chand Saray village near Gosainganj in Lucknow district with Haydaria village on NH-31 in Ghazipur district.

Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the Purvanchal Expressway has a 3.2 km long airstrip at Akhalkiri Karwat village near Kurebhar in Sultanpur district for emergency landing of aircraft.

The construction work of the Purvanchal Expressway started by the UPEIDA on 10 October 2018 and was inaugurated and opened to the public on 16 November 2021.[5][6]

