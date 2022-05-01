Noida: Beginning May 1, all commuters traveling via the Purvanchal Expressway will have to pay a toll amount, confirmed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). Putting an end to the discussions on how much toll will be, UPEIDA Chief Executive Officer Awanish Awasthi said that the total toll tax on Purvanchal Expressway will be Rs 833. Like the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, there will be a 25 percent exemption in toll tax on Purvanchal Expressway. Its actual toll tax will have to be paid Rs 625.

The toll rates (with a discount of 25%) have been fixed for the year 2022-23 for different vehicles on Purvanchal Expressway from 'Lucknow to Ghazipur'.

Check toll rates on Purvanchal Expressway as per your vehicle

Cars, jeeps, vans, or any lightweight motor vehicle will have to pay Rs 675

Light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicle,s or minibus will have to pay Rs 1,065

Bus or Truck will have to pay Rs 2,145

Heavy Construction Machinery (HCM), Geo-Moving Equipment (EMI), or Multi Axle Vehicles (MAV) (3 to 6 axles) will have to pay Rs 3,285

Oversized Vehicle (7 or more axles) will have to pay Rs 4,185

The UP cabinet had recently approved a proposal to levy toll tax on Purvanchal Expressway. The UPEIDA will reportedly submit Rs 222 crore every year to the UP government.

The Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16 last year. Till now, people traveled free on the Purvanchal Expressway but from May 1, all will have to pay toll tax at the rate of Rs 2.15 per kilometre on the lines of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The length of the Purvanchal Expressway between Lucknow and Ghazipur is 340 km. Thus, Rs 731 will be charged as toll tax for journey from Lucknow to Ghazipur.

The UPEIDA has spent Rs 11,216 crore on the construction of the Purvanchal Expressway. Twenty-two flyovers, seven railways over bridges, seven major bridges, and 114 minor bridges have been built on this expressway. Apart from this, the expressway has 45 vehicle underpasses, 139 small vehicle underpasses, 87 pedestrian underpasses, and 525 box culverts.