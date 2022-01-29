Zee Opinion Poll For Purvanchal (Uttar Pradesh): As only a few days left for Uttar Pradesh to go to polls, Zee News on Saturday teamed up with DesignBoxed to conduct the country’s biggest Opinion Poll to understand the pulse of the voters in poll-bound states. In this poll, Zee News’ survey has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP and Rohilkhand. The Purvanchal region has 17 districts such as Azamgarh, Ballia, Basti, Chandauli, Deoria, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Mau, Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar-Bhadohi, Siddharth Nagar, Sonbhadra and Varanasi.Also Read - AIMIM To Contest On 100 Seats In UP Assembly Polls, Babu Kushwaha To Be CM Candidate of Alliance: Owaisi

In 2017, of the total 104 seats of Purvanchal, the BJP had secured 35 seats, SP had bagged 22, Congress 05, BSP- 24 and others 14.

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced the dates for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. As per the announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

COVID protocols for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022:

No physical election rallies, roadshows yatras allowed in 5 states till January 15 due to the COVID situation

Physical rallies during campaign, if allowed later, must follow Covid-19 guidelines

Political parties and candidates advised to conduct their election campaign in digital or virtual modes as much as possible

Polling time in all five states to be increased by one hour

No victory procession to be allowed post-results

All personnel on election duty will be doubly-vaccinated and also eligible for precautionary third dose to ensure Covid-safe polls

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.