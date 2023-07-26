Home

Uttar Pradesh

Rabies-Infected Girl Bites 40 People Before Dying In UP Village

Rabies-Infected Girl Bites 40 People Before Dying In UP Village

During the span of a fortnight, the girl reportedly bit 40 people. Villagers claimed that the dog had died after biting the girl.

Rabies-Infected Girl Bites 40 People Before Dying In UP Village

Jalaun: In a shocking incident, a two-and-a-half year old girl, who was bitten by a stray dog, went on to bite around forty persons before she died. According to reports, the girl was at her maternal uncle’s house in Kyolari village of Konch tehsil when she was bitten by a stray dog about a fortnight ago.

Trending Now

During the span of a fortnight, the girl reportedly bit 40 people. Villagers claimed that the dog had died after biting the girl.

You may like to read

After the dog attack, the girl was taken to a quack instead of a qualified doctor. “When they returned to the village, the child started showing symptoms of rabies, which was ignored by her family,” they alleged.

Over the next few days, the girl bit over 40 people or scratched them with her nails. On Friday, the girl collapsed and her family took her to the district hospital from where she was referred to Jhansi. However, she died on Monday.

CHC in-charge Dinesh Bardariya said: “Over 40 people from Kyolari village have come for rabies vaccine. However, there is no need to panic as we have enough rabies injections available.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES