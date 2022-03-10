Rae Bareli Election Result Live: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. It is decision time and over the course of the day, the India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Rae Bareli Assembly constituency where the counting of votes will begin at 8 am under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission of India. UP has 403 Assembly seats and the majority mark to form the government in Lucknow is 202. The key candidates fighting for Rae Bareli Assembly seat are: Dr. Manish Chauhan (INC), Aditi Singh (BJP), RP Yadav (SP), Mo. Ashraf (BSP), and Gaurav Singh (AAP). Who will win the battle for Rae Bareli? Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Rae BareliAlso Read - Lucknow Central Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Here are the LIVE Updates for Rae Bareli Election Results 2022: Also Read - Ghaziabad, Dholana, Sahibabad, Muradnagar, Loni Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting Begins at 8 am

6 am: Counting to begin for Rae Bareli assembly seat at 8 am today. Also Read - Lucknow West Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM