Uttar Pradesh

Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Wins 8 Out of 10 Seats in UP, Samajwadi Party Bags Two

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday won eight out of 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party bagged the remaining two seats.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday won eight out of 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party bagged the remaining two seats. The election witnessed opposition candidates cross-voting for the ruling party. “We had been saying from the beginning that all 8 candidates of the BJP will win. All our 8 candidates have won today. I congratulate all the winning candidates. I thank the people due to whose votes they won. Two SP candidates have also won. So, congratulations to Akhilesh Yadav too…BJP’s Vijay Yatra that began in Rajya Sabha will continue in Lok Sabha and then go on till Vidhan Sabha elections and even further,” Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha elections | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says, “We had been saying from the beginning that all 8 candidates of the BJP will win. All our 8 candidates have won today. I congratulate all the winning candidates. I thank the people due to whose… pic.twitter.com/QYWJ7iVgSb — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

#WATCH | Lucknow | BJP candidates show victory sign after winning the Rajya Sabha elections. Of the 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, BJP won 8 and SP won 2. pic.twitter.com/0vj88sMF4e — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

The ruling BJP fielded eight candidates and the opposition Samajwadi Party three for elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats from the state. Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said two of the party’s three candidates — Jaya Bachchan and Ramji Lal Suman — have emerged victorious. The third SP candidate Alok Ranjan conceded defeat earlier.

In a post in Hindi on X, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya congratulated the eight BJP candidates who won. “Certainly, this spectacular victory is a guarantee of development based on the basic mantra of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” he said.

Another deputy chief minister, Pathak, also congratulated the winning BJP candidates.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, “This victory is a symbol of the country and the state’s unwavering faith in the illustrious Prime Minister’s ‘Viksit Bharat Modi kee Guarantee’.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.