Uttar Pradesh: Ease of travel is one of the most important things that becomes a part of the daily life. In a bid to relax such a hassle and provide a safer environment for women, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced free travel in state buses for all women for 48 hours on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The chief minister has also announced free bus rides for women for 48 hours in the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Yogi Adityanath said that women can travel for free in government buses between August 10 (12 a.m.) to August 12 (12 a.m.).

He tweeted, "On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in Uttar Pradesh, all mothers, sisters and daughters will be provided free travel facility for the next 48 hours in government buses from 12 midnight to 12 midnight on 12th August."

The move comes with an aim to mark the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava', and the free bus travel facility will be available to women across the state for a period of 48 hours.

Not only this, but in another tweet today, he also announced that his government will provide free travel to women above 60 years of age in the government buses. In a tweet, the chief minister made this announcement on Wednesday. “Very soon in Uttar Pradesh we are going to introduce free travel for and above 60 years of age in government buses, “he added.

Free bus travel for senior women citizens was one of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto.

