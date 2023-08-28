Home

Free Bus Service In UP: Yogi Govt to Offer Free Bus Travel To Women on Raksha Bandhan in THESE Districts

Women will be able to access free travel services on city buses in various districts -- including Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj.

Lucknow: To mark the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has announced free bus travel for women in 14 districts of the state from midnight on August 30 to midnight on August 31. State’s joint secretary, Kalyan Banerjee, in his statement, said that this privilege will be applicable across 14 districts in the state, facilitated through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

Banerjee further said that this offer is not the first instance of the UP government organising complimentary bus transportation for women on Rakshabandhan. This tradition was initiated by the administration several years ago and continues to be a thoughtful gesture.

14 Districts in UP Where Women Can Avail Free Bus Ride:

Lucknow

Kanpur

Meerut

Prayagraj

Varanasi

Ghaziabad

Aligarh

Moradabad

Jhansi

Bareilly

Gorakhpur

Shahjahanpur

Agra

Mathura-Vrindavan

Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Ladli Behna Yojana

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that now the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana would be receiving Rs 1,250 per month instead of Rs 1000.

The CM made this announcement while addressing a mammoth gathering of women at Bhopal’s Jamboori Maidan on Sunday. Like always, Chouhan took mike in hand and sang a song – “Phulon Ka Taron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.” The event was organised ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, which is to be celebrated by end of this month.

Meanwhile, the CM also announced that his government would provide cooking gas at Rs 450 for women in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan made this announcement to counter the Congress’ poll promise of providing cooking gas at Rs 500.

He also said his government would form a new liquor policy next year and he would shut all those liquor shops where the women would oppose.

