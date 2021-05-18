Lucknow: As Uttar Pradesh grapples with a worrying second wave of coronavirus infections, the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath government over the deteriorating condition of medical facilities in the state. A High Court Bench of Justices Siddharth Verma and Ajit Kumar said that the entire medical system in villages and small cities of UP is “Ram Bharose” (a famous Hindi saying which means at God’s mercy). Also Read - This Wedding in UP's Shahjahanpur Was Conducted in Just 17 Minutes, Groom Asks For Unique Dowry

The bench made the observation while taking into account the death of Santosh Kumar (64), who was admitted to an isolation ward at a Meerut hospital. Santosh had fainted at a hospital bathroom on April 22 and efforts were made to revive him but he didn't survive.

According to a probe report, the hospital staff could not identify the dead and failed to locate his file. Thus, it was taken as a case of an unidentified body. The body was packed in a bag and was disposed of.

Referring to it, the High Court said that if this is the state of affairs at a medical college in the city like Meerut, then the entire medical system of the state pertaining to smaller cities and villages can only be taken to be like ”Ram Bharose“.

“If doctors and paramedical staff adopt such casual approach and show carelessness in the performance of their duty, then it is a case of serious misconduct because it is something like playing with lives of innocent people. The state needs to take stern action against those responsible”, the court observed.

Furthermore, it said, “We have no hesitation in observing that health infrastructure is absolutely insufficient in city areas to meet the requirement of the city population and in the rural areas the community health centres are virtually lacking in respect of life-saving gadgets”.

The court also directed the state government to provide sufficient health care infrastructure in compliance of its direction issued earlier.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 285 coronavirus deaths as 9,391 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection tally to 16,28,990. So far, 17,817 people have died from the infection in the state.

Of the fresh deaths, 22 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 21 in Kanpur. Eleven deaths each were reported from Ghaziabad and Saharanpur and nine each from Lakhimpur Kheri and Etawah.

Meanwhile, the highest 542 infection cases surfaced in Gorakhpur, followed by 517 in Lucknow, 458 in Saharanpur, 457 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 452 in Meerut. The count of active cases in the state stands at 1,49,032.

(With agency inputs)