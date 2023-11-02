Home

’32 Years Ago, Ashok Singhal Told Me To Prepare A Plan for Ram Mandir at Ayodhya’, Recalls Chief Architect Chandrakant Sompura

Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Pran Pratishtha is slated to be done on January 22, 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here's what the temple's chief architect, Chandakant Sompura has to say on it..

New Delhi: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teeerth Kshetra Trust is busy preparing for the Ram Mandir Ayodhya Opening and the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha that will be done on January 22, 2024 by none other than India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Ahead of this awaited event, Chandrakant Sompura, the Chief Architect of the Ram Mandir recalls the entire process that led to the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh; the Chief Architect has also opened up on the status of the temple. Read more to know details about the Pran Pratishtha that will be held on January 22 and also take a look at how the state is preparing for this big event..

Ram Mandir Chief Architect Recalls What Happened 32 Years Ago..

Ram Temple’s Chief Architect Chandrakant Sompura recalls the process leading to the construction of the temple at Ayodhya, “32 years ago, Ashok Singhal took me with him and told me to prepare a plan for the Ram Mandir to be constructed. At that time, there was a structure and we were not even allowed to take measurements. We measured the area with our feet and estimated the area of the place… We decided on a plan which was later displayed in the Kumbh Mela… Then the work slowed down for some years… After the court’s order, we were asked to hurry up and were asked to build it a lot bigger now… More than 50% of the work is complete… We lost hope at some time whether the temple would be built or not… VHP said that the 6×3 feet area of the birth was acceptable otherwise there would be no temple…”

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

As mentioned earlier, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha will be held on Janaury 22, 2023 and will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The construction of the temple’s ground floor will be done by December and then the inauguration will happen on January 22. The temple is expected to be completed by January 2025, in three phases.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teeerth Kshetra Trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai has advised that dignitaries who enjoy protocols and VIP status must also avoid visiting the city on the day of Pran Pratishtha. He said, “Any such person who has a constitutional protocol with them is requested to not to come to Ayodhya on the day of ‘Pran Pratishtha’. Chief ministers, governors, ambassadors, and anyone who has a constitutional protocol with them, we will not be able to look after them on January 22 and local administration will also not be able to do that.”

RSS, VHP Cadres To Reach Ayodhya On Jan 30 To Avoid Congestion

The cadres of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and frontal wings from Kashi prant (regional) unit will get an opportunity to reach Ayodhya on January 30 to offer prayers at the new Ram temple. After the consecration of Ram Lalla at the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, the VHP vice-president and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, Champat Rai said, “A 45-day programme has been chalked out. In these 45 days, 50 lakh people will be reaching Ayodhya in phases. As per the itinerary, the Kashi region unit’s turn will come on January 30.”

Rai said that on January 22, a total of 140 seers of different sects from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Prime Minister, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, families of those who sacrificed their lives during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and other dignitaries will take part in the consecration at the newly built sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya.

As the capacity of the venue is sufficient to accommodate only 8,000 people, he said, different dates were fixed for each regional unit to arrive in Ayodhya by ensuring arrangements of food and lodging for 25,000 visitors every day. As per the plans for the proposed consecration, Rai said, “200 workers will reach Ayodhya on November 4. They will leave Ayodhya on November 5 with urns containing Akshat (rice) for their respective places. The same Akshat will be distributed as an invitation for reaching Ayodhya.”

(Inputs from Agencies)

