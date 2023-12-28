By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ram Mandir Consecration: Ayodhya’s 84-Kosi Parikrama Declared Liquor-Free Zone
UP government has declared the entire 84-Kosi Parikrama Marg, the area surrounding the Ram Temple premises, as a 'no liquor zone'.
Ram Mandir consecration: The entire area surrounding the much-anticipated Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in temple city Ayodhya has been declared a liquor-free zone by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.
Trending Now
An official order issued by UP Excise Minister Nitin Agrawal stated that the 84-Kosi Parikrama, the area surrounding the Ram Temple premises, will be a ‘no liquor zone’ where sale and and consumption of alcohol has been banned and a punishable offence.
You may like to read
Agrawal said the liquor shops in the area will either be shifted or removed from the 84-Kosi Parikrama area. The decision was taken after the minister met the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai.
After the meeting with Rai, Agrawal said the decision was taken to declare the entire area as a no liquor zone, adding that he has issued directives to ensure that the 84-Kosi Parikrama Marg be made alcohol-free to comply with the new regulations.
Ayodhya preps for Ram Mandir consecration, PM Modi visit
A grand Ram temple is currently under construction in Ayodhya, with the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the consecration ceremony, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 30 to inaugurate the new airport and the redeveloped railway station
PM Modi is also slated to hold a roadshow from the airport to the station.
Yogi cancels Ayodhya visit
Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Ayodhya was cancelled due to bad weather. Adityanath was scheduled to visit the temple town and review preparations ahead of the PM’s December 30 visit.
CM Adityanath, after reaching, was scheduled to first visit the Hanumangarhi temple, and then go for a “darshan” of Ram Lalla and inspect the ongoing construction work of the Ram temple.
“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was to visit Ayodhya today but he could not go there due to poor visibility owing to fog,” a senior official said.
Massive security arrangements are in place as Ayodhya gears up to host the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on January 22 next year.
(With PTI inputs)