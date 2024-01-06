Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ram Mandir Consecration: Ayodhya Police Installs AI-Powered CCTV Cameras To Ensure Foolproof Security

Ram Mandir Consecration: Ayodhya Police Installs AI-Powered CCTV Cameras To Ensure Foolproof Security

Ayodhya is all geared up to host a grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared the first picture of the magnificent Sinh Dwar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple ahead of its grand consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Ram Mandir Consecration: The Ayodhya Police have installed AI-powered CCTV cameras in areas around the Ram Mandir to ensure foolproof security during the January 22 grand consecration ceremony of the temple which is expected to be thronged by a sea of devotees.

Trending Now

“Police have been deployed and artificial intelligence-powered CCTVs have been installed in the whole district, areas around the Ram Temple and tent cities,” a senior police official said.

You may like to read

Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General (ADG) (Lucknow Zone), said the police administration held a meeting with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai in connection with the upcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony on Saturday.

“Ayodhya Police had a meeting with the authorities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust regarding the upcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. The motive was to gain the details of the sequence of the events…,” ADG Mordia said.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: On Police Administration’s meeting with Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai, ADG Piyush Mordia says, "Ayodhya Police had a meeting with the authorities of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust regarding the upcoming 'Pran… pic.twitter.com/SZTVe9EAT6 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

The official added that the pilgrims visiting the city for the grand ceremony would not face any kind of inconvenience.

“Our manpower would be deployed in a way that no one would face any kind of problem…,” he added.

Ayodhya decked up for Ram Mandir consecration

Ayodhya is all geared up to host a mega consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Temple on January 22 even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested people not to visit the temple city in large numbers on the day of the consecration for security and logistical reasons.

The Prime Minister, who will attend the consecration ceremony, urged people to light ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) on the consecration day and celebrate the Ram Temple inauguration at home as ‘Diwali’.

Acknowledging that Lord Ram’s devotees are eager to be part of the inauguration day of Ram Mandir, PM Modi said that only a few people have been invited to the inauguration ceremony.

“I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on January 22. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal program is done on 22nd January, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, do not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on 22nd January,” PM Modi had said while addressing a mega public gathering in Ayodhya on December 30.

Preparations in full swing

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration which is expected to draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Ayodhya, regarded by Hindus as the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.