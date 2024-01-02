Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Opportunity For ‘Global Branding’ Of Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Opportunity For ‘Global Branding’ Of Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the authorities to make the consecration ceremony an "unprecedented and unforgettable" experience for visitors.

Adityanath was chairing a high-level meeting in Lucknow. (File photo/ANI)

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going to take place on January 22. Given the same, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the authorities to make the consecration ceremony an “unprecedented and unforgettable” experience for visitors. He said this is an opportunity for “global branding” of Uttar Pradesh adding that the Ram Mandir will be a symbol of the cultural, spiritual, and social unity of India in the form of “Rashtra Mandir”.

Trending Now

Adityanath was chairing a high-level meeting in Lucknow where he reviewed various projects being underway in Ayodhya and gave necessary directions to the authorities as he instructed to make all necessary arrangements at the state government level to make the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya ‘alaukik’ (divine), ‘abhootpoorv’ (unprecedented), and ‘avismarniya’ (unforgettable), an official statement said.

You may like to read

“Today, the whole world is eagerly looking towards Ayodhya. Everyone wants to come to Ayodhya. This is also an opportunity for global branding of Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath said.

“This Shri Ram temple will be a symbol of cultural, spiritual and social unity of India in the form of ‘Rashtra Mandir’,” he said adding that the state government will leave no stone unturned to ensure a pleasant and satisfying experience for guests coming for the consecration ceremony and the subsequent arrival of tourists/devotees.

Following the consecration ceremony on January 22, Ram devotees from all over the world will arrive in Ayodhya. For their convenience, signages in different languages should be installed throughout the city, said Adityanath.

“Signage boards should be in the languages included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and nine languages of the United Nations,” he said.

Smart signage should be installed on Prayagraj-Ayodhya, Gorakhpur-Ayodhya, Lucknow-Ayodhya, and Varanasi-Ayodhya routes. There should be no encroachment on these routes, he said.

This historic programme of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) is an occasion of joy, pride and self-satisfaction for crores of Sanatan believers, Adityanath said, adding that ‘Deepotsav’ will be celebrated at every temple in the evening of January 22.

“Every Sanatan believer will welcome Ram Lalla by lighting the ‘Ramjyoti’ in their homes/establishments. All of this is unprecedented and emotional. It is our good fortune that we reside in the region where Lord Shri Ram had incarnated,” he said.

According to the statement, the ‘bhojnalayas’ (eateries) run by the state government in Avadhpuri (Ayodhya) will be named after ‘Mata Shabari’. Similarly, other buildings will also be named after the characters of Ramayana, it said.

Adityanath also asked them to develop a digital tourist app for Ayodhya with information about all the basic facilities and important places in the city.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.