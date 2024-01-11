Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ram Mandir Consecration: CM Adityanath To Launch Cleanliness Drive In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Consecration: CM Adityanath To Launch Cleanliness Drive In Ayodhya

Ayodhya is all geared up to host the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22. The ceremony will also be live streamed at the Times Square in New York, USA.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai inspects the construction work of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. (File Photo: ANI)

Ram Mandir Consecration: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a statewide cleanliness campaign from Ayodhya on Sunday, days ahead of the scheduled grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in the temple town on January 22.

Trending Now

According to officials, the cleanliness campaign will carried out in village, city and locality of the state as the government intensifies its preparations for the Ram Temple inauguration later this month.

You may like to read

As per an official statement issued Thursday, the state’s Urban Development and Panchayati Raj departments have been tasked with carrying out the campaign which will be personally monitored by CM Adityanath.

Giving details, an official said that as part of the campaign, roads in Ayodhya will be thoroughly cleaned and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies has been directed to regularly inspect and ensure the cleanliness of toilets at petrol pumps and along green corridors in the temple city.

The Irrigation Department will ensure the cleanliness of Ram Ki Paidi by building a 1.37-km barrier on the river at Naya Ghat, the official said.

Ayodhya is all geared up to host the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

All government buildings, schools and colleges in the state will be decorated on the occasion.

Ram Mandir Consecration to be livestreamed at Times Square

The much-anticipated consecration ceremony will be livestreamed at the iconic Times Square in New York City in the United States. Officials said the ceremony will also be live-streamed at various Indian embassies and consulates.

The BJP has said it will also broadcast the historic ‘Pran-Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony live across the nation at booth level.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced plans to telecast the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live on the booth level across the country,news agency ANI reported

The saffron party has instructed its workers to set up giant tv screens at their respective booths for the live broadcast of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

“This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lala and witness the consecration ceremony,” the party said.

Ram Mandir consecration

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.