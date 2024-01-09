Home

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Direct Buses Will Ply From Noida to Ayodhya Soon, Check Timing, Ticket Fare

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Talking about the bus ticket fare from Noida to Ayodhya, the official said the fare structure is yet to be finalised.

Officials said the distance from Noida to Ayodhya is nearly 650km and, in this case, the Noida Depot will arrange a CNG filling facility in Lucknow to cover the distance.

Noida: Expecting a huge rush during the Ram Mandir inauguration in the temple town of Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to run direct buses to the city from Noida soon. One official told HT that the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) Noida Depot will soon launch direct buses to Ayodhya. Currently, there is no direct buses to Ayodhya from Noida Depot, and CNG buses cannot cover huge distances at one go, he said.

Direct Buses From Noida to Ayodhya Soon

Giving details, UPSRTC Noida Assistant Regional Manager NP Singh said on a full tank, a CNG bus can cover up to 500km, thus a route chart has been made as per bus range since UPSRTC buses are not allowed to fill CNG from unauthorised fuel stations.

He also added that the distance from Noida to Ayodhya is nearly 650km and, in this case, the Noida Depot will arrange a CNG filling facility in Lucknow to cover the distance.

Ticket Fare From Noida to Ayodhya

The official said the bus ticket fare structure is yet to be finalised and will make the announcement once the final decision is taken.

He said they have received directions from the head office in Lucknow and are planning one or two buses for Ayodhya. He also added that based on the increasing demand, they will add more buses.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also planning to start electric buses to Ayodhya soon.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), “After January 22, various activities, including the efficient management of crowds for darshan, worship, and travel, as well as the rapid development of temporary parking, will also be undertaken.”

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said that in the coming days, there will be a continuous increase in the number of pilgrims and tourists in Ayodhya.

100 Electric Buses to Start Operation From Jan 15

Viewing this, the operation of electric buses will be initiated on the Dharma Path and Ram Path. Additionally, 100 electric buses will commence operations from January 15 onwards.

The convenience of golf carts and e-rickshaws will also be introduced. Ayodhya will be seamlessly connected through transportation facilities, including EVs.

The District Magistrate further informed that all preparations have been completed following the directives of the state government.

“Corridors have been constructed, which we will operate. Some additional parking spaces have been designated. From the crucial Saket Petrol Pump to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, various parking facilities, including both temporary and permanent, are being developed,” said the release.

On the Chaudah Kosi and Panchkosi Parikrama routes, new areas have been marked at Udaya Chowk. Parking lots will be developed there, covering 70 acres (10 acres, 35 acres, and 25 acres).

Ram Path and Dharma Path are two of the four main paths in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The other two paths are Bhakti Path and Janmabhoomi Path.

The four paths are based on the concepts of the four Vedas and four eras. The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to run electric buses on Ram Path and Dharma Path to provide facilities for tourists and pilgrims.

