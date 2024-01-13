Home

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Ram Raj, ‘Special Motichoor Laddus’ To Be Gifted To All Attendees

The Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special “Motichoor laddus” made from desi ghee as “Prasad” to the attendees.

A display of Ram Mandir kept at Pahari Mandir ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ranchi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Preparations are in full swing for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January. For the mega event, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited many prominent people and celebrities. Now, it has been announced that to welcome and honor all attendees, the trust will present them with gifts that include “Ram Raj” which is the sacred soil extracted during the foundation excavation of the temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi. Ram Raj will be carefully packed in boxes and presented to attendees during the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the event and he will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure, said a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

According to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, invitations have been sent to more than 11,000 people across India for the Pran Pratistha ceremony with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees. According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj will be bestowed upon the guests, serving as a cherished memento. This sacred gift can be used in home gardens or pots, adding a touch of divinity to their homes. Even those unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha program may get this gift in the future.

For the ceremony on January 22, the Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, Gaurav Dayal, revealed that seating arrangements for 7,500 people have been meticulously planned on the temple premises. Special guests will be assigned unique codes for organized seating.

He further informed that the priest of Varanasi will conduct the Pran Pratishtha program. He will also be accompanied by 4 trustees and 4 priests. During the program, 15 couples from different social communities will also be present in the five pavilions built in the temple.

The PMO will be established in the courtyard, and a designated area has been earmarked for PM Modi’s speech, where he will convey a message to the entire world on this historic occasion. Additionally, religious music will resonate in Parkota East.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal informed that PM Modi will visit the Kuber Navratna Tila within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya. During this visit, the Prime Minister will unveil the bronze statue of ‘Jatayu,’ which has been brought from Delhi. The installation of the statue, completed in December, will be part of this significant event.

PM Modi will also pay floral tribute to Jatayu Raj. This idol has been installed on the Darshan Marg, slightly before the peak of Kuber Navratna Tila.

(With ANI inputs)

