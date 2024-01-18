Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Yogi Adityanath Govt Bans Sale of Meat And Liquor on January 22 in UP

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Yogi Adityanath Govt Bans Sale of Meat And Liquor on January 22 in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a ban on the sale of meat and fish in the state on January 22 - the day the inauguration of the Ram temple will take place.

Published: January 18, 2024 7:13 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, Ayodhya, Global Branding, Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Lucknow, Ram Mandir, Consecration Ceremony, Ram Temple, Rashtra Mandir, Shri Ram Lalla, Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, United Nations, Prayagraj-Ayodhya, Gorakhpur-Ayodhya, Lucknow-Ayodhya, Varanasi-Ayodhya, Pran Pratishtha, Deepotsav, Ram Lalla, Lord Shri Ram, Avadhpuri, Mata Shabari
Adityanath was chairing a high-level meeting in Lucknow. (File photo/ANI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a ban on the sale of meat and fish in the state on January 22 – the day the inauguration of the Ram temple will take place.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.