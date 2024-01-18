Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Yogi Adityanath Govt Bans Sale of Meat And Liquor on January 22 in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a ban on the sale of meat and fish in the state on January 22 - the day the inauguration of the Ram temple will take place.

Adityanath was chairing a high-level meeting in Lucknow. (File photo/ANI)

