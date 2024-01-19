Home

Uttar Pradesh

Helicopter Service Starts From Lucknow To Ayodhya From Today: Know About Ticket Fare, Advanced Booking

Helicopter Service to Ayodhya: : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the helicopter service from Lucknow later in the day and the state government has set the ticket fares for helicopter services as well.

Lucknow: Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22, the Uttar Pradesh government will start the helicopter services to Ayodhya from six districts in the state on Friday. The helicopter services will help pilgrims and visitors from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Agra to visit Ayodhya.

As per the schedule, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the helicopter service from Lucknow. The state government has also set the ticket fares for helicopter services and plans are underway to extend this to other districts in the state later.

Giving details about the helicopter services, Uttar Pradesh’s Principal Secretary of Tourism, Mukesh Meshram, said that the Chief Minister had given instructions to provide helicopter facilities to Ram devotees. As part of the order, the helicopter service is being started from six districts of the state.

Aerial Darshan Of Ayodhya

Apart from this, the Uttar Pradesh government is also introducing an aerial darshan of Ayodhya and the Ram temple. As per the latest updates from the state government, the helicopter services will start from a helipad near the tourism guesthouse along the banks of the Saryu River. The devotees interested in aerial darshan will need to make advance bookings to avail of the facility. The duration of this air journey is set at a maximum of 15 minutes, with a fixed fare of Rs 3,539 per devotee.

All You Need to Know About Helicopter Services

The state government said the helicopter ride can accommodate up to five devotees, with a weight limit of 400 kg. In the helicopter, the devotees are allowed to carry a maximum of 5 kg of luggage only and the helicopter services will be available for the 126 km distance from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya Dham, completing the journey in 40 minutes.

Check Ticket Price

Director of Tourism Department, Prakhar Mishra said devotees can access helicopter services from Namo Ghat in Varanasi that will cover a distance of 160 km in just 55 minutes, with a fixed fare of Rs 14,159 per devotee. Moreover, the services are available from Ramabai in Lucknow, covering 132 km in 45 minutes at the same fare.

Helicopter services are also available from helipad near the Tourism Guest House in Prayagraj, covering 157 km in 50 minutes with a fare of Rs 14,159 per devotee.

Helicopter services are also available for devotees from helipad near Govardhan Parikrama in Barsana, Mathura, and the helipad near Agra Expressway in Agra. These routes will take 135 minutes to complete, with a fixed fare of Rs 35,399 per devotee.

Know About Advance Bookings For Aerial Darshan

The devotees who are seeking the aerial darshan will need to make advance bookings, as informed by the state government. The aerial tour for maximum of 15 minutes will cover key landmarks such as the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi, and Saryu ghat.

