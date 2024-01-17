Home

‘Ram Mandir Toh Ban Gaya Hai’: Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra

Nripendra Mishra said that the temple of Ram Lalla is complete.

Mishra said that the 'Shubh Muhurt' or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha is 12.30 pm on January 22. (ANI image)

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Preparations are in full swing for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha/Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January and the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited many prominent people and celebrities to attend the mega event. But the occasion has had its share of controversies, especially concerning the construction status of the temple as it is being said that the mandir is not fully built.

Amidst all this hullabaloo, Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee on Wednesday said that the temple of Ram Lalla is complete adding that the temple of Ram Lalla has a “Garbh Griha” (sanctum sanctorum) and it is complete.

“Mandir Toh Ban Gaya Hai. The temple of Ram Lalla will have ‘Garbhagriha’, five mandaps and that temple will be on the ground floor. That temple is complete. The first floor, which is under construction, will have Ram Darbar. The second floor is just for ‘Anushthan’, the different types of ‘Yagyas’ and ‘Anushthan’ will take place there,” said Mishra.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mishra said that the ‘Shubh Muhurt’ or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on January 22.

“The ‘Muhurt’ on January 22 is around 12.30 pm. The prayers and rituals have already begun. The Ram Lalla will probably be brought inside the sanctum sanctorum tomorrow morning. Different types of rituals, like the Abhishek (bath) of the idol, among others, will be performed. Finally, when the auspicious time comes at 12.30 pm on the 22nd of this month, the Pran Pratishtha will be done,” he said.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held in Ayodhya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

According to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, invitations have been sent to more than 11,000 people across India for the Pran Pratistha ceremony with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha.

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra while addressing a press conference on Monday announced that the idol of Lord Ram will be placed at its position at the “Garbh Griha” (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple on January 18. The muhurat was decided by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi, said Champat Rai.

(With ANI inputs)

