Uttar Pradesh

Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Live Streaming At All Uttar Pradesh Jails: UP Govt

Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Live Streaming At All Uttar Pradesh Jails: UP Govt

The BJP has announced plans to telecast the consecration ceremony live on the booth level across the country.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared the first picture of the magnificent Sinh Dwar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple ahead of its grand consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: The Ram Temple consecration ceremony on 22 January will be live-streamed at all jails in Uttar Pradesh so that the prisoners will be able to watch the live telecast of the event. This was announced by UP Prison Minister Dharmveer Prajapati. “There are more than 1.05 lakh prisoners right now. They too are citizens of this country. To ensure that they do not remain away from this occasion, live streaming will be done at all jails in the state,” said UP Prison Minister Dharmveer Prajapati adding that all the prisoners are not professional criminals.

“When some incident happens they become criminals. So that they do not remain isolated during the holy occasion of consecration, this arrangement is being done,” he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced plans to telecast the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live on the booth level across the country.

The Pran Pratistha ceremony is scheduled to take place on 22 January 2024. As per party sources, BJP workers have been instructed to set up large screens for the live telecast of the Shri Ram Consecration at the booth level.

The move aims to provide a means for the common people to witness the consecration of Shri Ram Lala. “This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lala and witness the consecration ceremony,” said a party source.

Additionally, BJP workers are encouraged to engage in social work on a personal level. “Workers may choose to distribute blankets, organize community feasts (‘bhandar’), or contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need,” added the source.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

The Ayodhya Police have installed AI-powered CCTV cameras in areas around the Ram Mandir to ensure foolproof security during the January 22 grand consecration ceremony of the temple which is expected to be thronged by a sea of devotees.

“Police have been deployed and artificial intelligence-powered CCTVs have been installed in the whole district, areas around the Ram Temple and tent cities,” a senior police official said.

Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General (ADG) (Lucknow Zone), said the police administration held a meeting with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai in connection with the upcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)

