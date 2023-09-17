Home

Ram Temple Construction Work Accelerates As Ayodhya Gets Ready For Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishta

The construction work at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been stepped up for Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishta (consecration) ceremony.

The construction work of the Ram Temple is in full swing in Ayodhya. (ANI Photos)

Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishta: The Ram Mandir Trust in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, has stepped up temple construction as well as the ramparts of the temple along with its main gate as preparations are in full swing for Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishta (consecration) ceremony, said the officials adding that a tunnel has been constructed from the main gate of the temple which will lead up to the 800-foot-long rampart that has been built for the devotees to circumambulate the temple. Trust officials said that the work of installing a roof on the passage below the main gate of the rampart has been completed.

The construction work of the ground floor of the temple is scheduled to be completed before the consecration ceremony, they added.

“The tunnel has been constructed for the ease of the devotees. Finishing work is going on the ground floor of the temple, which will be ready before consecration. More than 1.50 lakh devotees will be able to circumambulate simultaneously in the Ram temple. For this, an 800-meter-long rampart is being constructed around the perimeter of the temple. To avoid any conflict between the devotees coming to the temple during the parikrama a long tunnel route has been constructed to the east of the temple,” Ram Mandir Trust member Anil Mishra said.

“A 162-foot-high three-storey grand Ram temple is being constructed in the Ram Janmabhoomi area over an area of 2.7 acres. Carved stones from Rajasthan are being used for its construction. At the same time, a 48-foot high rampart is also being constructed around the temple maintaining a perimeter of eight acres,” Mishra said.

Six Temples Being Constructed On The Rampart

Six temples are also being constructed on the rampart. Before entering the temple through the lion gate, there will be a main gate on the rampart in the eastern direction from where devotees will enter the temple premises, said Mishra.

An exit door will also be constructed next to the main entrance. The devotees will be able to enter and exit from the temple through the tunnel route being built below the entrance as well, Mishra said adding that the entrance of the route will be ready before the consecration event.

“Work on the lower part of the gate has started and the upper part will be completed within the time frame,” Mishra said.

Entrance To Be Completed Before Pran Pratistha

The entrance will be completed before Pran Pratistha.

One and a half lakh devotees will be able to walk around the rampart built for the Ayodhya temple, Larsen and Toubro Project Manager Vinod Mehta said.

“We cannot estimate how many visitors will come to the Ram temple. We have prepared this rampart in which one and a half lakh visitors can come every day. The devotees have to reach the temple through a park. To prevent any conflict between devotees coming inside through the park and those who will circumambulate during the puja a tunnel has been built in the eastern direction,” Mehta said.

Heavy Security Arrangements

Meanwhile, a meeting of the permanent security committee of Ram Janmabhoomi to coordinate all the security wings deployed at the pilgrimage site was convened on Thursday. A detailed discussion was held regarding the security arrangements at the site. The new security system was also discussed in the meeting.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on. Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the Ram Temple will be opened for devotees by January 1, next year.

A few days back it was announced that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be opened on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in January 2024 after the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum.

India.com has also reported that the remains of an ancient temple, including many statues and pillars were found during excavation at the site of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in the holy city of Ayodhya during the same time and one photograph of the remains was also shared.

Five-day Rituals To Take Place At Ram Temple Site From January 17

Meanwhile, priests from Varanasi have suggested that five-day rituals should take place at the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya from January 17 for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla and the final installation ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the sanctum-sanctorum in Ayodhya, said some reports as the installation of Ram Lalla is slated to take place on January 21-22, 2024. Though the exact dates are yet to be announced post confirmation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend the Ram Temple inauguration event in Ayodhya though the final schedule will be finalised only after any intimation from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The tentative date for the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is January 24, 2024.

Consecration Ceremony Of Ram Lalla

The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla and the final installation ceremony of the idol at the temple sanctum-sanctorum in Ayodhya in January 2024, will begin with five-day rituals as per suggestions from Vedic priests. Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Vijayendra Saraswati has sent a team of astrologers and Vedic priests from Varanasi to Ayodhya for deciding the auspicious date and timings for Vedic rituals that will be performed for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.

They held a meeting with the general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Champat Rai on this issue. According to the Trust, Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony will start on January 17, 2024.

Final Ceremony On January 21 or 22

The final ceremony is likely to take place on January 21 or 22.

However, the date of the final consecration ceremony will be decided after approval from the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi, said a member of the Trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest in this ceremony.

The priests also suggested performing Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony in the north-east corner of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

