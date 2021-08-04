Ayodhya: The much-awaited grand opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh for devotees will be held by December 2023, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The construction of the 70-acre temple campus will be fully completed by the end of 2025, said office-bearers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust overseeing the project.Also Read - UP: Man Arrested For ''Objectionable'' Comments About RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Last month, the 15-member trust held a two-day-long meeting with engineers and architects to decide on a date for the mega project to see the end of the tunnel. The meeting was chaired by trust chief Nripendra Misra.

The foundation of the temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 last year in a glitzy ceremony. However, the construction work had to be stalled in January after water was found under the proposed temple site.

Notably, the foundation of the temple is likely to be completed by September 15 this year. Following that, the second phase of the work is likely to start in November around Diwali.