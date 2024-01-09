Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ramnagari Must Look Cleanest, Most Beautiful; Implement Kumbh Model Of Cleanliness: Yogi To Officials

Ramnagari Must Look Cleanest, Most Beautiful; Implement Kumbh Model Of Cleanliness: Yogi To Officials

"Dust should not be visible on the roads, and toilets must be cleaned daily," he said.

Ayodhya, Jan 09 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Ayodhya on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Yogi Adityanath In Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his first visit to Ayodhya in the year 2024 on Tuesday, directed officials to implement the “Kumbh model of cleanliness” in Ayodhya and ensure that the “Ramnagari” must appear as the “cleanest and most beautiful city”.

Trending Now

“Dust should not be visible on the roads, and toilets must be cleaned daily,” he said.

You may like to read

Yogi Adityanath conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing development projects and expressed concern over the well-being of the saints and sages. He also visited Kuber Tila where he paid homage to Jatayu.

Regarding the ongoing development projects, CM Yogi gave clear instructions to the concerned officials that they needed to execute the tasks maintaining high quality and within the specified timeframe because following January 22, a significant surge in the number of devotees and tourists was expected.

He made it clear that any form of negligence would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Trust General Secretary Champat Rai provided CM Yogi Adityanath with insights into the arrangements at Teerth Kshetra Puram during the tour of the Tent City developed by the Trust.

The Chief Minister visited various areas, including Mahant Avedyanath Ji Nagar, Omkar Bhave Nagar, and Vamdev Ji Maharaj Nagar, examining the preparations and emphasizing the utmost priority on cleanliness. He expressed the need for a cleanliness system akin to the one implemented during the Kumbh festival.

He emphasized the need for raising the door frames slightly to prevent potential issues. Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in women’s and men’s toilets, emphasizing the necessity for regular cleaning and the prevention of any form of mismanagement.

After darshan and worship at Sankatmochan Hanumangarhi and Ramlala, Yogi Adityanath visited Kuber Tila where he offered prayers to Jatayu ji and inspected the Municipal Corporation Water Works Building in Beniganj Amaniganj, observing ongoing development works.

The Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony or the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony is scheduled to take place on 22 January.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government plans to make Ayodhya a major tourist attraction with initiatives like rejuvenating it, including launching water sports and boating activities. In this regard, the Guptar Ghat of Ayodhya, the place which was chosen by Lord Shri Ram to proceed to heaven as per popular belief and which has a rich spiritual heritage, has emerged as the ideal location.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.