Rampur Assembly Constituency: Rampur is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. In 2019, Tazeen Fatma of Samajwadi Party won the seat by defeating Bharat Bhushan from Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 7,716 votes. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party candidate Azam Khan won from Rampur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 1,09,997 votes by defeating Jayaprada Nahata from BJP.

This assembly election, Azam Khan is contesting his Rampur seat, more to regain his reputation and honour by winning the seat. He has been in jail since February 2020 and is facing nearly 100 criminal cases piled on him, ranging from buffalo and goat heft to land grabbing and power theft.

Challenging Azam Khan is his old rival Kazim Ali Khan, also known as Naved Miyan. Kazim Ali Khan, who belongs to the royal family of Rampur, is contesting on a Congress ticket. A four-time MLA, Kazim Ali Khan won his first election from the Bilaspur seat in Rampur district in 1996, when his mother Begum Noor Bano had won the Lok Sabha election.

In the fray is also Akash Saxena, fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Akash Saxena has built a reputation as an anti-graft crusader in Rampur, which has been politically ruled by Azam Khan for decades.

Rampur Constituency: Key Candidates

Aakash Saxena , Bharatiya Janata Party

, Bharatiya Janata Party Azam Khan , Samajwadi Party

, Samajwadi Party Sadaqat Hussain , Bahujan Samaj PArty

, Bahujan Samaj PArty Kazim Ali Khan, Congress

The Rampur Battleground

The fight in Rampur in some sense represents a class contest between a former Nawab and his foreign-educated son, who are up against each other, and a local strongman in Azam Khan as their opponent, each professing to bring about a change and help the poor​.

Contesting on tickets of four different parties, Azam Khan has won the Rampur assembly seat nine times since 1980. In 2019, he won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat while his wife contested in the assembly bypoll in 2019.

Azam Khan’s long-held rivalry with the ‘Nawabs of Rampur’ has been a key part of his political career and he has faced several elections against the family or pitched candidates against them.

Date of Polling: Monday, 14 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

RAMPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2019)