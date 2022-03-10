Rampur Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Rampur Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is a part of the Rampur district and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Rampur (Lok Sabha constituency). In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Mohammad Azam Khan won Rampur constituency seat securing 102100 votes, beating BJP candidate Shiv Bahadur Saxena by a margin of 46842 votes.Also Read - Bijnor Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates

Rampur Assembly Election 2022 Result: Live Updates