Rampur District UP Assembly Election Result 2022: India.com brings you LIVE updates of election results from Rampur, Bilaspur, Suar, Chamraua, Milak assembly constituencies. The Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh consists of five assembly constituencies – Rampur, Bilaspur, Suar, Chamraua, Milak. Follow this blog for live updates for emerging trends and election results from Rampur, Bilaspur, Suar, Chamraua and Milak assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Lucknow East, West, North, Central, Cantonment Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting Begins

Check live updates Rampur District UP Assembly Election Result 2022 Also Read - Etawah Election Result LIVE: Samajwadi Party Takes Lead In Early Trends