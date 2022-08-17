Lucknow: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Azam Khan and five others in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly threatening witnesses in a case against Azam Khan. “A case has been registered after two witnesses complained that they are being threatened to not give statements against Azam Khan. Further probe is on,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar. The FIR against the Samajwadi Party MLA was lodged on the complaint of one Nanhe, a resident of Boria locality of the city, and a witness in the case.Also Read - New Ayodhya: All You Need to Know About Ram Janmbhoomi Turning Into Eco-Friendly Vedic City in Uttar Pradesh

In his complaint, Nanhe alleged that five unknown persons came to his house around 9.30 am and told him that Azam Khan has sent them to tell him not to give any statement against Khan in court, said the police. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Gears Up To Inaugurate Its First Table Top Airport In The Spiritual Lands Of Chitrakoot

Nanhe is a witness in a land encroachment case in which Azam Khan and a few others are accused. The case was lodged in 2019 and is being heard at an MP/MLA court in the district. Also Read - Historic 230-Year-Old Bara Imambara's Parapet Collapses Due To Heavy Rainfall In Lucknow

A hearing in the case was held on Wednesday. Nanhe appeared before the court and his statement was recorded. SP Ashok Kumar said that measures have been taken to ensure the security of the witness.

Rampur MLA Azam Khan has been booked in over 90 cases including extortion, criminal conspiracy, and theft. He was arrested in 2020 and was in Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh for 27 months before the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in May this year.