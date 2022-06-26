Rampur Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes in the Rampur seat for the Lok Sabha Bypoll began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security. The bypoll in Azamgarh constituency was necessitated after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The polling for the Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh where by-elections were held took place on June 23. There are six candidates in the fray from Rampur with 17.06 lakh eligible voters.Also Read - Azamgarh Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Underway Amid Tight Security
Rampur Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE Updates
- The counting of votes for Rampur seat is underway amid tight security. In Rampur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former SP MLC Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi who recently joined the saffron party, while the SP has nominated Asim Raja, a close associate of Azam Khan. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is not contesting from Rampur.
- The Rampur constituency, which has almost an equal population of Hindus and Muslims voters, is considered a bastion of the SP leader Azam Khan. Yadav, Sikhs and Dalit voters are also in a position to influence the outcome of the bypoll on the Rampur seat.
- Earlier, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party sent a letter to the Election Commission alleging that in Rampur, the police was pressuring people to vote for BJP in the by-elections. In the letter, senior SP leader Arvind Kumar Singh has stated that the police were picking up SP supporters and voters in Suar, Tanda and Daryal segments, creating an atmosphere of fear in the area. The SP has urged the EC to take immediate action in the matter and ensure fair elections.
- In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Azam Khan had got 5,59,177 votes, whereas BJP candidate Jaya Prada got 4,49,180 votes and Congress candidate Sanjay Kapoor had lost his deposit.
- The Rampur parliamentary constituency consists of Assembly constituencies of Rampur, Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur and Milak.
- In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the SP won the Assembly constituencies of Rampur.