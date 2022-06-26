Rampur Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes in the Rampur seat for the Lok Sabha Bypoll began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security. The bypoll in Azamgarh constituency was necessitated after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The polling for the Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh where by-elections were held took place on June 23. There are six candidates in the fray from Rampur with 17.06 lakh eligible voters.Also Read - Azamgarh Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Underway Amid Tight Security

Rampur Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE Updates