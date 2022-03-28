Noida: On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly today witnessed a rare moment of political bonhomie and candid exchange of smile and greetings between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. The two leaders met at the UP assembly during the oath-taking of newly-elected legislators.Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Holds First Meeting of Council of Ministers, Portfolio Distribution Likely Today | Key Points

A video shared by news agency ANI showed the Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition Yadav, greet each other and shake hands on the floor of the House. The Chief Minister was also seen patting Yadav on his shoulder before moving on.

WATCH:

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav in the Legislative Assembly during oath-taking of newly-elected legislators #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/7r6fX7ErjX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2022

Earlier today, CM Adityanath took oath as member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, while Akhilesh Yadav, who has been named as the Leader of the Opposition, took oath as MLA.

While Adityanath won the recent state polls from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, Yadav was elected as an MLA from the Karhal assembly constituency. Pro-tem speaker Ramapati Shastri administered oath to members in the House.