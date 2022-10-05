Ravan Dahan 2022 Latest Update: The Ravan Dahan celebrations were spoiled on Wednesday as heavy rains continue to lash Kanpur City in Uttar Pradesh. The organisers of the event said the ravana effigies to be burnt for the final day of Navratri celebrations on occasion of Dussehra stand spoiled.Also Read - Ravan Dahan 2022: Several Injured as Ravan Effigy Falls on Crowded People in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

Dussehra, one of the major Hindu festivals, is celebrated every year at the end of Navratri. Ans the festive occasion ends with the celebration of ‘Ravana Dahan’ on the last day of Navaratri. Also Read - 4 Dead, Several Others Injured as Coal-laden Truck Runs Over People During Dusshera In Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Uttar Pradesh | With heavy rains lashing Kanpur today, the Ravana effigies to be burnt for the final day of Navratri celebrations on occasion of #Dussehra stand spoiled. pic.twitter.com/5nUppNvZ1J — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2022

However, rain played spoilsport in the celebration of Ravana Dahan in Uttar Pradesh. For the past few days, the state is witnessing heavy rains.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed on Wednesday in Lucknow, Kanpur and other parts of the state on Dussehra 2022.

The Ravana effigies which were meant to be burnt on the final day of Navaratri celebration on the occasion of Dussehra stand spoiled due to heavy rains in Kanpur.

On the other hand, the Ramlila Ground in Lucknow also witnessed heavy rains due to which Ram Leela was held inside a hall and the Ravana effigy will be burned by laminating it with polythene.

In other parts of the state, Durga Puja was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety by the Hindu communities. Revellers thronged magnificently decorated pandals that have been erected across the state.