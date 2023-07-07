Home

Reach Ayodhya In Only 2 Hours From Lucknow, Gorakhpur via Vande Bharat; Check Ticket Price, Route & Stops

Reach Ayodhya In Only 2 Hours From Lucknow, Gorakhpur via Vande Bharat; Check Ticket Price, Route & Stops

As of now, Gorakhdham Express and Bihar Sampark Kranti Express are the fastest trains between Lucknow and Gorakhpur. These complete the journey in four hours and 45 minutes and both operate all days of the week.

Reach Ayodhya In Only 2 Hours From Lucknow, Gorakhpur via Vande Bharat; Check Ticket Price, Route & Stops

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the latest Vande Bharat Express on Friday, which will significantly improve connectivity between Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur. The launch comes ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir inauguration in 2024 and prior to the completion of the Ayodhya airport project. The train is set to offer better connectivity to two of the biggest temples in Uttar Pradesh – Ram Janmabhoomi and Gorakhnath – and has the potential to become a favoured pilgrimage route.

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Latest Update

The booking for the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express has now begun and you can go to the IRCTC app or website to book your tickets. The trial run of this Vande Bharat train was conducted on July 4, with a composition of 8 coaches. This train will run 6 days a week except on Saturdays. The train will make stops at Ayodhya and Basti.

Ticket pricing: The Vande Bharat Express will have 410 seats in the chair car and 35 seats in the executive class. The fare for the chair car is Rs. 1,005 between Lucknow and Gorakhpur, while the executive class fare is Rs. 1,775. For the journey between Lucknow and Ayodhya, the executive class ticket costs Rs. 1,210, and the chair car ticket costs Rs. 725.

As of now, Gorakhdham Express and Bihar Sampark Kranti Express are the fastest trains between Lucknow and Gorakhpur. These complete the journey in four hours and 45 minutes and both operate all days of the week. They charge Rs 1,255 for AC first class, Rs 760 for AC second class and Rs 555 for AC third class travel.

Schedule: The train will depart from Lucknow at 7.15 pm, reaching Ayodhya at 9.15pm, and finally Gorakhpur at 11.25pm. On its return journey from Gorakhpur, the train will depart at 6.05am, arrive in Ayodhya at 8.17am, and conclude the journey in Lucknow at 10.20am. The Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week, excluding Saturdays.

How To Book Vande Bharat Express Train Tickets Online?

Go to IRCTC e-ticketing website at irctc.co.in or use the IRCTC ticket booking app and login to your existing account Select ‘Train’ option Click on ‘Book Ticket’ Enter the ‘From’ and ‘To’ station names where Vande Bharat trains are operational Select the departure date Click on ‘Search Trains’ Select the train with the name ‘Vande Bharat Express’ Select your chair car preference – Chair Car or Executive Chair Car Fill in the passenger details and review them Make the payment and get ready for your travel!

