Headless Bodies Recovered: The recovery of two headless bodies of men has created sensation and unease in the Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh. The bodies were found in the Rajpura area of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh. It is reported that the bodies were found during the past two days and the police are now searching for their heads and that the two victims belonged to Kaivalna village in Bulandshahar. Both men were murdered after being allegedly kidnapped by four people from Kaivalna on Saturday night, said the police sources.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bulandshahar, Shlok Kumar said that the police have arrested three people – Durgesh Sharma, Mukul Kumar, and Lata Sharma (mother of Durgesh).

Bhupendra Kumar, 30, and his cousin Jagdish aka Bhura Singh, 25, went missing on Saturday night and a case was registered at the Salempur police station under section 364 (kidnapping) following a complaint by Naresh Singh who informed that his son Bhupendra and nephew Jagdish were missing since the intervening night of October 1 and 2.

SSP Bulandshahar Shlok Kumar said that the three accused who have been arrested have confessed during interrogation that Bhupendra Kumar had illicit relations with Lata Sharma. Durgesh had seen both in a compromising position. As per a plan, Durgesh, Mukul, and Tushar Sharma called Bhupendra Kumar and Jagdish to his house where they beat them up until they became unconscious. Then, they took Bhupendra and Bhura to a deserted area in Rajpura in a car, severed the heads and packed the heads into a bag, and threw them into Ganga, said the SSP.

Kumar said that they threw bodies at two different locations in the area. The body of Jagdish was recovered on October 2 by Sambhal police, whereas Bulandshahar police recovered the body of Bhupendra Kumar from Rajpura area on Tuesday.

The SSP said that the accused demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore by making a call from the mobile of deceased Bhupendra in order to portray the incident as that of kidnapping.

The SSP said when accused Durgesh was taken to the forest of Kailwan where he concealed a sharp-edged weapon and a point 315 bore country pistol, Durgesh opened fire from the country-made pistol at the cops and tried to flee. Police opened fire in self-defence in which Durgesh suffered a bullet injury in his leg. He has been admitted to the hospital.