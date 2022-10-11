Suicide case: 18-year-old Paras committed suicide by hanging himself in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The reason for committing suicide also turned out to be shocking. He was asking for a Bullet motorcycle and a new mobile from his mother. On his mother’s refusal, he took such a drastic step. He had made an attempt a year ago when after not getting a cycle, he had taken sleeping pills.Also Read - Netaji Amar Rahein: MSY Cremated With Full State Honours, Saifai Bids Tearful Adieu to SP Patriarch | Highlights

Did not study after class 11

According to Inspector Devpal Singh of Indirapuram police station, this incident is of Shipra Suncity Phase One. Sushma lives in the flat with her two sons Piyush and Paras. Piyush works in a private company in Noida Sector-60 whereas Paras left studies after 11th due to paralysis in one leg. Sushma is divorced so she is living separately with two sons.

Mother saw from window that Paras was hanging

Paras was in his room at around eight o'clock on Monday night. Mother Sushma called him but he didn't respond. When she peeped through the window, she found that Paras was hanging. She called the police and the police reached from Indirapuram police station and broke the door of his room. By then Paras had died. The body was sent for a post-mortem.

The police questioned the mother of the deceased who told that Paras often demanded a Bullet motorcycle and a new mobile and every time she used to refuse. Probably upset by this, Paras took the extreme step. Paras was the youngest of three brothers. The elder brother committed suicide six years ago. After that, two brothers remained. Now Paras has also died leaving behind a grieving mother and brother.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102