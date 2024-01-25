Home

Uttar Pradesh

Republic Day 2024: Restrictions Imposed in Noida, Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Banned on Yamuna Expressways, Check Timing

Traffic Restrictions in Noida have been imposed on Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway from 7 AM on January 25 till the conclusion of the Republic Day Parade in Delhi on January 26.

Check Noida Traffic Restrictions For Republic Day 2024.

Noida: Keeping in view the security arrangement, various restrictions have been imposed in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad ahead of republic Day 2024. As part of the restrictions, plying of heavy goods vehicles has been banned on Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway from 7 AM on January 25 till the conclusion of the Republic Day Parade in Delhi on January 26. Noida traffic police, however, said the essential goods vehicles will be allowed.

The restrictions were imposed a day after the traffic police alerted that there would be possible diversions on expressways on January 25 (Thursday) due to the movement of dignitaries along the route.

PM Modi to Visit Bulandshahr Today

Earlier traffic advisory was issued in Noida for January 25 as PM Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers will be present in Bulandshahr district to launch the Lok Sabha campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. In this regard, the Noida traffic police issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the expressways and take alternative routes.

Traffic Advisory in Noida

As per the traffic advisory, essential service vehicles that will be allowed include those carrying LPG , CNG and other petroleum products, vehicles of the education department carrying examination supplies, vehicles carrying milk and bread.

Noida Police said for the Republic Day ceremony, security along the borders will be increased along with checking of all vehicles along the Delhi-Noida border.

Commuters who are travelling between Noida and Delhi have already been facing heavy congestion near the borders since the past few days because of the security checks ahead of Republic Day.

